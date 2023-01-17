Surprise, Taylor Swift and SZA Have Zero Beef

Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP

Taylor Swift and SZA refuse to let the Hot 100 get in the way of their love for each other. Both women are taking top spots on the chart this week; Swift is on her eighth week at #1 with “Anti-Hero” while SZA joins her at #3 with “Kill Bill.” The two have bravely told upset fans that they needed stop comparing all the girls who are killing it. SZA first asked fans to stop being too loud earlier this month when stans started accusing her of having beef with Taylor. “I don’t have beef w ANYONE especially not Taylor,” SZA tweeted. “I genuinely loved her album and the writing! Everyone’s jus tryna do their BEST as we all should.” Now, Swift is also telling people to back off when she posted an Instagram story thanking fans for the success of her single as well as congratulating SZA on hers. “Been listening to SZA’s album nonstop. Absolutely adore her music, so much love and respect for her!!” Swift wrote on Tuesday. SZA swiftly wrote back, congratulating her as well, “Congratulations to tay tay ! And thank you so much your album and writing is phenomenal… as ALWAYS.”

It’s no surprise that the two have zero beef, and maybe their confusion from false internet drama will lead to a beautiful friendship. First of all, they’re movie girlies. SZA’s most recent music video, “Kill Bill,” featured many references to Quentin Tarantino’s classic, including a cameo from Vivica A. Fox herself. And Swift has been establishing herself as a film director with 2021’s All Too Well (Ten Minute Version) (The Short Film) and signing on with Searchlight Pictures to write and direct a full-length feature film. Second, they share a mutual friend of Phoebe Bridgers. Both have featured Bridgers on big releases, Swift on the vault track for Red (Taylor’s Version) “Nothing New,” and SZA on “Ghost in the Machine.” If Swift is looking to cast new friends for “Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version),” she has two new candidates.