Believe In Ted Lasso Season 3

Nick Mohammed vs. Jason Sudeikis. Photo: Colin Hutton/Courtesy of Apple

Harper from White Lotus may not watch Ted Lasso, but that doesn’t mean you have to avoid it. The third season of the Emmy-winning soccer comedy is en route to come out spring 2023, and below, you can see our first look at the coming season. The first two seasons have continually shot and scored and scored at the Emmy Awards, with the show winning back-to-back awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, and stars Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein also winning double Emmys for their roles on the Apple TV+ show.

In our first-look image, the ever-positive Ted Lasso (Sudeikis) stares down Nate (Nick Mohammed), who is officially a part of the Dark Side, a.k.a. West Ham United, now, while Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head), chief of the Dark Side, watches in the middle. Ominous! Nate’s switch “further complicates the ‘niceness’ that is allegedly Ted Lasso’s raison d’être and provides sly commentary on the complaints some people have voiced about the show,” according to Vulture TV critic Jen Chaney. Maybe Ted will spit in Nate’s face! Maybe Nate will punch Ted! Maybe Rupert will pull out twin katanas and lop both their heads off Kill Bill–style! We’ll have to wait until this spring to know for sure.