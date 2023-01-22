The Black Lotus Promises Zero Foolishness on SNL

Recreating HBO’s hit series The White Lotus, the “Black Lotus” sketch promises zero foolishness when running a luxury resort on Saturday Night Live. Concierge hosts Ego Nwodim and Kenan Thompson immediately stop Chloe Fineman’s Tanya McQuoid-Hunt, a.k.a. Jennifer Coolidge, from checking in without a credit card. Basically, preventing them from being Anna Delvey’d. They deal with similar antics to The White Lotus’s Italian season, including Portia running off with a guy she just met, Harper and Cameron sleeping together, and Lucia and Mia running up Dominic’s credit card. However, the icing on the cake is their ability to completely disregard the dead body floating in the ocean, because the ocean isn’t the hotel, duh. It just proves that running a good resort starts with healthy boundaries for all guests.