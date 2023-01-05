The Daily Show to Enter Its Guest-Host Era With Leslie Jones

Leslie Jones Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

After taking a brief hiatus to retool after the departure of its longtime host Trevor Noah on December 8, The Daily Show is proceeding with its previously announced plan to fill his vacated seat with a rotating carousel of guest hosts. First up on the docket? SNL alum Leslie Jones, who will helm the show from January 17 to January 19, according to an announcement made by Comedy Central. It will be the second time Jones has taken on the role of a show’s guest host in less than a year, following her guest stint as the host of Ellen in March 2022 — good karma, perhaps, for spending years working with guest hosts on SNL. With years of experience telling jokes behind a “news desk” during appearances on SNL’s “Weekend Update,” hosting The Daily Show likely should not feel like a gigantic departure for Jones.

Meet the first Daily Show guest hosts of 2023!



Tune in beginning January 17—or get tickets to a taping: https://t.co/YQTKb3oGYQ pic.twitter.com/9IO1PKIlCF — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 5, 2023

Immediately following Jones’s week as guest host will be Wanda Sykes (January 23 to January 26), D.L. Hughley (January 30 to February 2), Chelsea Handler (February 6 to February 9), and Sarah Silverman (February 13 to February 16), all of whom — save for Hughley — have hosted their own television talk shows in the past. Comedy Central also confirmed that dates for other previously announced guest hosts’ (Hasan Minhaj, Al Franken, Roy Wood Jr., etc.) turns in the hot seat will be forthcoming.

Continuity? Who needs it? A singular point of view? Overrated. The Daily Show will continue filling Noah’s seat with guest hosts until at least fall 2023.