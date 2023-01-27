The Last of Us Spawns a Second Season (of Pedro Pascal)

The Last of Us. Photo: Liane Hentscher/HBO

“I am your cool, slutty daddy,” The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal famously said on the red carpet for HBO’s latest blockbuster series, based on the postapocalyptic video game of the same name from co-creators Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann. Weeks later, the network has renewed The Last of Us for a second season. Is there a correlation between Pascal thirst and a season renewal? Maybe. But, well, record viewership might be the main reason. Episode one has surpassed 22 million viewers domestically, up nearly five times from its January 15 premiere audience. The second episode did even better than the first by about a million viewers, tallying an audience of 5.7 million across HBO Max and linear telecast platforms after its release last Sunday, a 22 percent jump. It was the largest week-two audience growth for any HBO Original drama series in the history of the network. The critical darling tells the story of smuggler Joel (Pascal) who must deliver an important child (played by Bella Ramsey, not Grogu) across America after a fungal outbreak created a swath of cannibalistic zombie-esque people-creatures. Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, Melanie Lynskey, and Storm Reid also star. Lots to be grateful to our own dystopia for — namely, another Pascal press tour where he goes around being hot.

Pedro Pascal saying “I am your cool, slutty daddy” pic.twitter.com/sCUfYzFUMp — Vulture (@vulture) January 17, 2023