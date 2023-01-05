Rapper Theophilus London Found, Family Confirms

Rapper Theophilus London, who has been reported missing since October, has been found safe, according to his cousin Mikhail Noel on Instagram. “We have found Theo he is safe and well,” Noel shared alongside a photo of London. His producer, Machine Drum, also confirmed the news of London’s return via Twitter, writing, “He’s been found and is safe with family.” No other details have been released. London was last seen in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Skid Row when he was reported missing. He is known for his collaborations with Kanye West, who produced his album Vibez and featured London on his song “All Day.” Vulture has reached out to London’s representation for more information.
This is a developing story.