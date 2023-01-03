Theophilus London Reported Missing Since October

Photo: Courtesy of Secretly Group

Theophilus London, a Grammy-nominated rapper known for prominent collaborations with Kanye West, among others, has been missing since October, per a police report filed on December 27. London, 35, remains missing days after his friends and family made the filing. Police told the Los Angeles Times that London was last spoken to over text on October 15, and was seen that same day in L.A.’s Skid Row neighborhood after leaving his house. He is six feet, two inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, and has brown eyes, his label, Secretly Group, shared in a press release. Per the Times, there is no description of London’s clothing when he was last seen. People with information on London should reach out to his cousin Mikhail Noel on his Instagram, @iamdjkellz, or the L.A. Police Department. “Wherever you are send us some signal,” London’s father, Lary Moses London, said in a statement. “No matter what we will come get you son.” Noel added in an Instagram post, “Your family and friends love you, we need you. We want you to be here with us in our presence.”

Born in Trinidad, London grew up in Brooklyn, where he later came up in the music scene. He released his first mixtape, JAM!, in 2008, and eventually made his major-label debut on Warner Bros. in 2011, with the EP Lovers Holiday and album Timez Are Weird These Days. London followed that up with Vibez in 2014, executive-produced by West, now known as Ye. West also featured on London’s song “Can’t Stop,” and London soon returned the favor on West’s “All Day” in 2015. London shared in a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance for the song. His third album, Bebey, came out in 2020. Along with West, London has collaborated with an array of musicians including Tame Impala, Raekwon, Dev Hynes, Sara Quin, and Solange.

This is a developing story.