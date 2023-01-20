Prince Timothée Chalamet Yearns to Be a Part of Apple TV+

Portrait of a boy distraught. Photo: Apple

Timothée Chalamet is stuck in a state of ennui. For, you see, despite his many accolades, the peach lover and Arrakis heir is not yet a part of any Apple TV+ projects. In a new commercial for the streaming service, the French American prince lounges in luxury, gazing at a movie screen à la Nicole Kidman, fondling his basketball and wearing few shirts. But he is not content. This sharp-cheekboned man yearns to be a part of Apple TV+, like Jennifer Lawrence, Martin Scorsese, or his friend Jason Momoa. Upon seeing a billboard for Ted Lasso, the 2017 Oscar nominee mutters, “I could do TV.” And it’s true; he could. In fact, he has. Long before he was a pampered man-prince, Timmy C. was on the Emmy-winning Showtime series Homeland. He may not remember it now, but perhaps the navel-baring prince needs to get in touch with a younger version of himself who once declared, “I went to work, and I went berserk, and I quickly found ﻿me a hit. Homeland! Homeland! Which turned into dome land.” Sage words from a boy now lost to time, like the sands of Arrakis slipping through fingers.