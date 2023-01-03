Chilli and Matthew Lawrence. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

Two ’90s icons have linked up to maximize their joint nostalgic slay. Chilli of TLC and Brotherly Love actor Matthew Lawrence are dating, Chilli’s rep, Christal Jordan, confirmed to People on January 3. Although that was the official confirmation, the hard launch came three days prior, when the “Waterfalls” singer posted an Instagram Reel starring herself and Lawrence dancing to A-ha’s “Take on Me” in matching pajamas. Everyone knows that matching pajamas worn between Christmas and New Year’s Day is practically the most official relationship confirmation you can get aside from attending Coachella together or being caught kissing in a parked vehicle by the paparazzi. The couple in question wore footie pajamas and shared the Reel, no less — a gesture showing just how serious the relationship is.

According to Jordan, Chilli and Lawrence’s romance began just before the holiday season kicked off, spending Thanksgiving and Christmas together in Atlanta, where the actor met the singer’s family. A photo of the couple on a beach in Hawaii together surfaced last August. The news comes three months after Lawrence finalized his divorce with Dancing With the Star’s Cheryl Burke. Chilli’s last public relationship was with Usher, with whom she parted ways in 2003. “I’ve been with Chilli since 2005, and I’ve never seen her this in love,” Jordan told People. “She is glowing. They are really cute together.”