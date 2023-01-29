Patti Smith, Flea, and More Remember Tom Verlaine

Photo: Gus Stewart/Redferns

The music industry is mourning guitarist and Television frontman Tom Verlaine after his death at age 73. Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of Verlaine’s regular collaborator and former partner Patti Smith, confirmed in a press release that Verlaine died peacefully “after a brief illness” while surrounded by close friends in New York City. Friends and fans alike have since taken to social media to react to the news and honor the innovative musician. Flea tweeted that he and fellow Red Hot Chili Peppers member John Frusciante were “immeasurably” affected by Verlaine’s playing style. “Listened to Marquee Moon 1,000 times. And I mean LISTENED, sitting still, lights down low taking it all in,” Flea wrote. “Awe and wonder every time. Tom Verlaine is one of the greatest rock musicians ever.” On Instagram, Patti Smith shared a black-and-white throwback photo of herself with Verlaine. “This is a time when all seemed possible,” she wrote in the caption. “Farewell Tom, aloft the Omega.” Below, find fond tributes from Blondie, Billy Idol, Michael Stipe, and more.

listened to Marquee Moon 1000 times. And I mean LISTENED, sitting still, lights down low taking it all in. awe and wonder every time. Will listen 1000 more. Tom Verlaine is one of the greatest rock musicians ever. He effected the way John and I play immeasurably. Fly on Tom. — Flea (@flea333) January 29, 2023

I met Tom Verlaine when he just arrived in NYC I guess '72. He had long hair and came to my apartment with an acoustic guitar and played some songs he'd written. Both Tom and Richard Hell have told me that I auditioned for the Neon Boys but I don't remember. — Cʜʀɪs Sᴛᴇɪɴ (@chrissteinplays) January 28, 2023

Sad 2 hear of @TELE_VISION_TV #tomverlaine passing today. He made incredible music that greatly influenced the US & UK punk rock scene in the ‘70’s RIP pic.twitter.com/hbntmsLqMm — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) January 28, 2023

Peace and love, Tom Verlaine. 💔 pic.twitter.com/zewZz0sJQn — Susanna Hoffs (@SusannaHoffs) January 28, 2023

Most nights we walk onstage to Marquee Moon- RIP to Tom Verlaine, the realest deal — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) January 28, 2023

Greetings on Sunday Morning. I have woken up to the news of the passing of virtuoso guitarist and singer-songwriter... Posted by Robert Forster on Saturday, January 28, 2023

Aww man…rest well, Tom Verlaine pic.twitter.com/rxCcUNYtVi — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) January 28, 2023

More 2023 fretted heartbreak 💔. One of the GREAT Punk lead stylists. Tom Verlaine was a True Downtown HERO. Saddened & bummed to hear it. — Vernon Reid (@vurnt22) January 28, 2023

Tom Verlaine 1949-2023



"I've lost a hero.... You introduced me to a world that flipped my life upside down. I am forever grateful." - Michael Stipe pic.twitter.com/csmxXhKPht — R.E.M. HQ (@remhq) January 29, 2023

Tom Verlaine...proud to say he once played lead guitar on one of my songs, the most brilliant studio guitar playing I ever heard. 1 listen to master the song, invent an all-time killer riff + design its harmonic comet tail. Played 5 takes, each a monster. https://t.co/BptK2z7unJ — Mike Scott (@MickPuck) January 28, 2023

This band would probably exist - but would surely not sound the way it does without Tom Verlaine. — Real Estate, band (@realestateband) January 28, 2023

No. Not Tom Verlaine. 💔 — Garbage (@garbage) January 28, 2023

Went by the book stalls outside Strand yesterday thinking I’d see you as usual, have a smoke, talk about rare poetry finds for a couple of hours, downtown NYC racing by our slow meditations on music, writing - gonna miss you Tom. TV Rest In Peace. — Thurston Moore (@nowjazznow) January 28, 2023

Playing this one loud for Tom Verlaine



pic.twitter.com/q8VfDOgUcO — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) January 28, 2023

Tom Verlaine was one of the best guitar players ever. RIP. #MarqueeMoon — marc maron (@marcmaron) January 29, 2023

Beautifully lyrical guitarist, underrated vocalist. Television made a new kind of music and inspired new kinds of music. Marquee Moon is a perfect record. Requiescat.

🎈https://t.co/uxt7IMz2rO — steve albini (@electricalWSOP) January 28, 2023

Never got to see him (Damnit!). I will say that our band has extremely diverse taste and only a few artists are 100% unanimous amongst us (especially when you include our former members), but Television is definitely among them. RIP Tom Verlaine. And Thanks! — Drive-By Truckers (@drivebytruckers) January 29, 2023

He was my guitar hero at a time when I needed one most. I spent the entire year of 1981 practicing daily to Marquee... Posted by Steve Wynn on Saturday, January 28, 2023

i didn't know him personally, but i felt that tom verlaine's music somehow knew me, if that makes any sense. the way he played guitar, the words he sang, the way he sang them, all resonated with me in a very natural and deep way. thank you for all the happy hours of listening TV pic.twitter.com/lm0892tGj7 — matthew caws (@nadasurf) January 29, 2023

To even describe Tom Verlaine’s musical brilliance with the definition of punk, Post punk, etc. is ludicrous, since he was completely unique as a guitar player,songwriter & lyricist. A melodic philosopher with six strings has left us. RIP pic.twitter.com/LjWZC854SY — Michael Des Barres (@MDesbarres) January 29, 2023

Devastated by this news. Tom Verlaine was a true great. His role in our culture and straight up awesomeness on the electric guitar was completely legendary. Name 10 minutes of music as good as Marquee Moon. You can’t. It’s perfect. Rest in peace Tom x https://t.co/6HAwg5k9PS — stuart braithwaite (@plasmatron) January 28, 2023