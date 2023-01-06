The 5 Best New Movies and TV Shows to Watch This Weekend

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15; M3gan. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: WOW Presents; Universal Pictures

What better way to kick off your weekend downtime than by introducing RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 and the killer doll herself, M3gan? Honeys, start your engines, because it’s a double feature this Friday night — and yes, Drag Race counts as feature because you know how long those damn premieres are. It’s a gagging pair (second gagging pair of the weekend goes to Christian Bale and Henry Melling as co-working detectives), but that’s not all that’s out this weekend. Here’s the rest of our picks:

M3gan

This doll (M3gan) is ready to be your favorite toy (movie). After some truly ridiculous stunts, the latest Blumhouse feature is hitting theaters to provide even more ridiculous fun. Allison Williams stars as the roboticist behind the Model 3 Generative Android (M3gan) and aunt to her recently orphaned niece, Cady (Violet McGraw). Let’s just say M3gan, an AI doll and caretaker, ends up taking her job of taking care of Cady way too seriously. Maybe this movie is actually a powerful commentary on the importance of work-life balance. We’ll see.

Available in theaters

The Menu

After a two-month run in theaters (actually it’s still there), this biting dark comedy from director Mark Mylod (helmer of episodes of Succession and Game of Thrones) is now on HBO Max. The film stars Ralph Fiennes as a decorated chef at the center of an exclusive and expensive meal, while Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult play a couple, among other guests, who dine at his restaurant. The only thing is the menu prepared by the chef involves quite the killer lineup.

The Pale Blue Eye

To be honest, I haven’t heard much about this movie, which is kind of wild considering its a murder-mystery tale (albeit a loose one) about Edgar Allan Poe, starring Christian Bale, Gillian Anderson, Henry Melling, and Lucy Boynton. Though Bale doesn’t star as Poe; he plays detective Augustus Landor, who mentors his young cadet, Poe (Melling), as the two try to uncover the killer behind a string of terrifying murders. Sounds like a great Saturday night to me.

Available to stream on Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15

Cover girls, it’s time. Sure, it feels like RuPaul’s Drag Race is on 24/7 nowadays, but it’s actually been a year since the last season debuted. For season 15, Ru is bringing in 16 girls — the most competing on Drag Race ever — with guest judges Ariana Grande, Ali Wong, Amandla Stenberg, Harvey Guillen, Janelle Monáe, Megan Stalter, and more. Plus, Ts Madison joins the official judges panel as a rotating judge. So on Friday night, you better work your way to the couch, honeys.

Available to watch on MTV

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2

Underestimate not Star Wars animation. The second season of Bad Batch, a Clone Wars spinoff, returns to Disney+ as its group of ex-troopers continue to navigate the galaxy in the wake of Order 66 a.k.a. the mass execution of the Jedi. If you’re a Star Wars fan, Bad Batch will help sate your appetite while you wait for season three of The Mandalorian.

Available to stream on Disney+

Also, read our streaming recommendations from the weekend of December 29. Vulture’s next list of weekend streaming picks goes online Friday, January 13.