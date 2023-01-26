Who Cut the Cheese on The View?

Gas-p! Photo: ABC

How is this story not about Meghan McCain? On the January 25 episode of The View, a noise was heard at the ladies’ table. It expelled itself into the air, vibrating through microphones and straight into viewers’ eardrums. Reader: This strange sound, this hornlike vibration, was what many believe to be a fart. But the question remains: Who passed the gas? Staring at the trending clip closer, the apparent fart takes place as co-host Sara Haines spills her water. Haines seems to be moving in her chair to wipe up the H2O, but the chair legs do not move, ruling out the often-framed “chair leg rubbing against wood floors” excuse. As soon as the toot takes off, Joy Behar turns her head directly to Haines, while Alyssa Farah Griffin giggles and Whoopi Goldberg plays it off as if nothing happened (she’s a pro). It’s pretty obvious who dealt it, but we’re classy, not gassy. Evaluate for yourself below.

We all know that Whoopi Goldberg has had several gaffes on The View over the years, but it would appear that today's fart is owned by Sara Haines. #WhoopiGoldberg #SaraHaines #TheView #WhoFarted pic.twitter.com/chXIxeV1d5 — What the Jig! ❄️🥶 (@RMcGeddin) January 26, 2023