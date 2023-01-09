Adam DeVine Is ‘Butt Hurt,’ and the Nation Weeps

Photo: Comedy Central

Adam DeVine should be having a good day. Peacock has renewed his streaming series, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, for a second season. DeVine stars in and executive produces the a cappella–based show, which Peacock calls its “#1 comedy series,” a stat that proves the success of the “[First Name] in [European City]” model of streaming comedy pioneered by Emily in Paris. Not many people can say they had a whole series renewal this year or that they’ve been able to milk a supporting role from the first Pitch Perfect movie for over a decade. So why is DeVine so “butt hurt”?

Another streamer, Paramount+ has canceled the upcoming Workaholics movie weeks before it was meant to go into production. This news is, in DeVine’s words, “the loosest butthole.” DeVine expressed emotional vulnerability in an Instagram caption, writing that he and others working on the film are “deeply butt hurt about this decision because we were so excited to bring the weird one last time.” Culprit Paramount+ allegedly cut the reunion film because didn’t “fit their new ‘global’ strategy,” though the streamer clearly failed to consider how this would negatively affect their “bring the weird” sector.

“I’m butt hurt that I don’t get to work with my best friends again. I’m butt hurt for the fans, and I’m butt hurt for our loyal crew, and other cast members who are now going to have to scramble to find new jobs,” said DeVine, who also wrote that he will try to get the film made elsewhere before bidding his fans to “take it sleazy.”

Three hours later, he posted about the Bumper in Berlin renewal. Because when God hurts a butt, he opens a window.