Get a First Glimpse at Elijah Wood in Yellowjackets, Arms Akimbo

Misty’s new plaything. Photo: Kailey Schwerman/Showtime

Buzz, buzz everybody! Yellowjackets comes back in full force with penalty kicks and cannibalism (or not) March 24, so it’s time to start getting some nibbles. Feast your eyes on the sight of our first exclusive look at Elijah Wood, arms akimbo, in the upcoming season of Yellowjackets. Wood will play Walter, a new citizen detective who is not represented by a younger self on the show, meaning he could really be up to anything, and on this show, that’s both exciting and worrisome. He’s next to Christina Ricci as Misty in the photo, and wearing the cutest little stripe-y hipster outfit you ever did see. “When Elijah agreed to come play on the Yellowjackets team, our minds were blown,” said showrunners Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, and Jonathan Lisco. “We’ve been fans of his for years (in some of our cases, since middle school!) and are delighted to report that his incredible talent is matched only by his kindness, warmth, and enthusiasm for his work. We absolutely cannot wait for the world to meet Walter.” We’re curious to see what schemes are being cooked up behind those beautiful blue eyes — and who’s watching back.

Photo: Kailey Schwerman/Showtime