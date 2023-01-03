Everything We Know About Yellowstone Season 5 for True Yellowstoners

Governor Dutton to you. Photo: Yellowstone/YouTube

Giddy up now, y’all. When the trailer for the upcoming fifth season of Yellowstone, the Taylor Sheridan drama starring Kevin Costner, came out September 29, 2022, it promptly accrued a staggering 14.4 million views. The original teaser promised that “all will be revealed,” and while the first half of season five didn’t exactly give all, it gave a lot more of this generation of the Dutton family. Now that it’s on a mid-season hiatus, the show’s many fans will unfortunately have to wait to see the conclusion. The Paramount Network hit doesn’t return to screens across the country until summer 2023. For the ranchers among us who have not yet caught up, seasons one through four are available on Peacock, while season five is available on the Paramount Network app with a cable subscription. Confusing? Maybe. Worth it? Beth stans (us) say yes.

What’s happening in season five of Yellowstone?

Well, the main thing is that it looks like John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, is governor of Montana. Rather than drag out last season’s gubernatorial election for any longer, the trailer opens up with Dutton being sworn in as governor, so it looks like his adoptive son Jamie’s (Wes Bentley) end-of-season patricide had no effect on the American democratic system. Within a minute of trailer, Beth is also appointed chief of staff, which should be terrifying for the citizens of Montana. This season looks to be jam-packed with not only family politics but a smattering of real-life politics too.

Who’s in the cast?

The hit series already starred Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham. Additionally being promoted to series regulars are Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon, and Kathryn Kelly. According to Entertainment Weekly, new additions include Kai Caster playing a young cowboy named Rowdy; Lainey Wilson, who is set to be a musician named Abby; Lilli Kay as a new assistant named Clara Brewer; and Dawn Olivieri, who also appeared in Yellowstone prequel 1883, as Sarah Atwood.

When is Yellowstone season five, part two out?

This summer, Yellowstone will return to Paramount Network for those with cable subscriptions. One might assume that you could stream it on Paramount+; however, Yellowstone is actually only streaming on Peacock, where you can watch seasons one through four. Season five is also not available on Paramount+, but unavailable on Peacock, too. If you have no cable subscription, you can always purchase a subscription to the season through Amazon or iTunes. Maybe that seems like a lot, but it’s no wilder than the stuff that goes on at the Dutton Ranch.

This post has been updated.