You People Are Coming to Dinner

“Oh how the turn tables.” At least that’s what Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill probably want you to think when you watch You People, their upcoming rom-com that exists in the Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner cinematic tradition. For Barris and Hill’s version, the roles are flipped: This time, it’s a white man (Hill) asking his Black fiancée’s (Lauren London) parents to bless the marriage. Sat in a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles, Hill is a fish out of water. “You want to marry my daughter?” Eddie Murphy grills his potential son-in-law in the trailer. Having Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny for parents isn’t exactly helping his side of the family, either. The film — co-written by Barris and Hill — is the Black-ish creator’s feature directorial debut (and the natural end point of nearly a decade’s worth of Barris-led sitcoms that try to think about Blackness today). You People hits Netflix on January 27.

