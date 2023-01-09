There’s a Maniac on the Loose, and It’s Not Joe Goldberg

Joe Goldberg set his old life aflame to rise from the ashes as London-based professor Jonathan Moore. We’re talking about Penn Badgley’s character in the stalker-y and murder-y Netflix series You, which dropped the trailer for season four, part one on January 9. Now he’s a respectable academic who spends his evenings throwing back shots and snorting lines in his adopted home of London with the city’s elite. The high numbs his heartbreak — Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) might have left him in seasons past, but that pain served as a catalyst for his new path. “Turns out London’s fun and teaching’s not so bad,” Joe muses. “I fell in with the most insane, damaged people on earth: a circle of privileged douchebags.” And those douchebags start turning up dead thanks to the Eat-the-Rich Killer. The reformed murderer, eager to continue his European holiday, puts on his Sherlock Holmes hat and begins to investigate. Perhaps the skills gained from being a stalker are easily transferable to those of a detective. It’s not without distraction, though; there is always a woman that just might trigger Joe’s old habit. You know what Usher sings: Gotta let it burn. Part one of season four hits Netflix on February 10, followed by part two on March 10.

