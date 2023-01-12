Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Make the 2000s Rom-com Happen

The aughts-era rom-com has familiar beats. In her latest, Reese Witherspoon needs a change of scenery. Stuck in a rut, her Californian single mom agrees to a house swap with one-night stand turned long-distance BFF Ashton Kutcher in the trailer for Netflix’s Your Place or Mine. He lives a fast-paced life in an expensive New York apartment, enjoying casual relationships and finding emotional fulfillment with his bicoastal friendship. She’s resigned to singledom (her love life is a self-described “old ghost town”). After they find themselves in each other’s homes in Holiday-esque fashion, with Kutcher looking after the kid and Witherspoon free to paint the town in New York, their true feelings come to light. Will she choose the hottie at the bar (Jesse Williams)? Will he recognize he’s in love with his best friend before it’s too late? Written and directed by Aline Brosh McKenna, the mind behind 27 Dresses and The Devil Wears Prada, the film hits Netflix on February 10, right in time for Valentine’s Day. If you’ve seen a mid-aughts rom-com even once, the comfort comes from knowing exactly how it will end.

