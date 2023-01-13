Zoey 101 Movie in the Works Without Elvis

PCA alums. Photo: Nickelodeon

It’s about that time for a Pacific Coast Academy reunion. Fifteen years after the Zoey 101 series finale (and two years after an updated theme song), the boarding-school students will return to school our screens in a movie sequel, Nickelodeon announced on January 12. Jamie Lynn Spears, fresh off a book tour feuding with her elder sister , reprises the titular role in Zoey 102 together with a good chunk of the OG cast members. The movie will stream exclusively on Paramount+ like its sister, the iCarly reboot, and follows the PCA friend group reuniting for a wedding.

Sean Flynn returns as love interest Chase Mathews alongside Erin Sanders as Quinn Pensky, Matthew Underwood as Logan Reese, Christopher Massey as Michael Barret, Abby Wilde as Stacey Dillsen, and Jack Salvatore Jr. as Mark Del Figgalo. Absent from the cast list is Elvis impersonator Austin Butler and Victorious lead Victoria Justice. Let’s hope Justice turned down the job to do her own reboot. (The world could use more music from the hit show.) Butler’s absence makes sense. He’s booked and busy — what with maintaining his Elvis voice until his inevitable Oscar nomination and all.