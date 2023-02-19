Here Are the Winners for the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards

Photo: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Blimey, how is it already that time of the year again? The 2023 BAFTA Film Awards are happening today, hosted by actor Richard E. Grant out of Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London. TV personality Alison Hammond is also helming new behind-the-scenes coverage of the event. And, for the first time, the final four BAFTAs — Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, and Best Film — will be announced live on air.

So, who’s up for a bit of British recognition tonight? Entering the ceremony, the German film All Quiet on the Western Front led the nominees with 14 nods. Everything Everywhere All At Once and The Banshees of Inisherin follow with 10 nominations apiece. Below, here’s the full list of winners, which we’ll be updating live.

Best Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Outstanding British Film

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian And Charles

Empire Of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Aftersun – Charlotte Wells (Writer/director)

Blue Jean – Georgia Oakley (Writer/director), Hélène Sifre (Producer)

Electric Malady – Marie Lidén (Director)

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande – Katy Brand (Writer)

Rebellion – Maia Kenworthy (Director)

Film Not in the English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision to Leave

The Quiet Girl

Documentary

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Animated Film

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Director

All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger

The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin Mcdonagh

Decision to Leave – Park Chan-wook

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

Tár – Todd Field

The Woman King – Gina Prince-Bythewood

Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin Mcdonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans – Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg

Tár – Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Östlund

Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell

Living – Kazuo Ishiguro

The Quiet Girl – Colm Bairéad

She Said – Rebecca Lenkiewicz

The Whale – Samuel D. Hunter

Leading Actress

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Ana De Armas – Blonde

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Leading Actor

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Daryl Mccormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Carey Mulligan – She Said

Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward – Empire of Light

Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front – Volker Bertelmann

Babylon – Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin – Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Son Lux

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio – Alexandre Desplat

Casting

Aftersun – Lucy Pardee

All Quiet on the Western Front – Simone Bär

Elvis – Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Sarah Halley Finn

Triangle of Sadness – Pauline Hansson

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front – James Friend

The Batman – Greig Fraser

Elvis – Mandy Walker

Empire of Light – Roger Deakins

Top Gun: Maverick – Claudio Miranda

Editing

All Quiet on the Western Front – Sven Budelmann

The Banshees of Inisherin – Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

Elvis – Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers

Top Gun: Maverick – Eddie Hamilton

Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front – Christian M. Goldbreck, Ernestine Hipper

Babylon – Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino

The Batman – James Chinlund, Lee Sandales

Elvis – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio – Curt Enderle, Guy Davis

Costume Design

All Quiet on the Western Front – Lisy Christl

Amsterdam – J.R. Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky

Babylon – Mary Zophres

Elvis – Catherine Martin

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris – Jenny Beavan

Makeup & Hair

All Quiet on the Western Front – Heike Merker

The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir

Elvis – Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical – Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin

The Whale – Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front – Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler

Avatar: The Way Of Water – Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendoyln Yates Whittle

Elvis – Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley

Tár – Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke

Top Gun: Maverick – Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten

Special Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front – Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, Frank Petzoid

Avatar: The Way Of Water – Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon

The Batman – Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, Zak Stoltz

Top Gun: Maverick – Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope

British Short Animation

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Middle Watch

Your Mountain Is Waiting

British Short Film

The Ballad Of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

An Irish Goodbye

EE Rising Star Award (Voted For By The Public)

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl Mccormack

Emma Mackey

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim