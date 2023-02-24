The 2023 Producers Guild Awards Have Picked Some Early Winners

As you join the Academy’s new crisis team in getting ready for the 2023 Oscars, don’t sleep on the Producers Guild Awards. After all, based on the last 15 years, the PGA’s Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures has about an 80 percent chance of correctly predicting the Academy’s Best Picture choice (if you count the time PGA picked two winners, anyway). The 34th annual PGAs will be presented on Saturday, February 25 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Ahead of the ceremony, some early winners have already been announced: Only Murders in the Building murdered the competition in the Outstanding Short-Form Program category, while Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Come Off skated to an Outstanding Sports Program win. Other winners so far include Sesame Street and Stay Alive, My Son. As for the rest of the awards, it’s still anyone’s game … well, unless you’re a female director. Below, here’s the full winners list, which we’ll be updating live.
The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program
Better Call Saul: Filmmaker Training
Love, Death + Robots
Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question
Sesame Street’s #ComingTogether Word of the Day Series
Tales of the Jedi
The Innovation Award
Dance Monsters (Lime Pictures)
Experience Yosemite (CityLights)
Ghostbusters VR Academy (HOLOGATE)
LeMusk - A Cinematic Sensory Experience (Intel Corporation)
Lustration (New Canvas)
On The Morning You Wake (To the End of the World)(ASTREA)
OXYMORE by Jean-Michel Jarre (VRROOM)
PerfectoVerse (Watch and Play)
Space Explorers: Artemis Ascending (Felix and Paul Studios, with participation of MeetMo) (Meta Quest)
Stay Alive, My Son (UME Studios)
Stranger Things Immersive Watch Party (Sawhorse Productions)
Verizon Pepsi Halftime Ultra Pass (R/GA)
The Award for Outstanding Sports Program
Formula 1: Drive to Survive
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions
Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers
McEnroe
Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Come Off
The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock
Green Eggs and Ham
Sesame Street
Snoopy Presents: It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown
Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant
Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
The Whale
Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama
Andor
Better Call Saul
Ozark
Severance
The White Lotus
Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television
DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Pam & Tommy
Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures
Fire Island
Hocus Pocus 2
Pinocchio
Prey
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
30 for 30
60 Minutes
George Carlin’s American Dream
Lucy and Desi
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television
The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
Top Chef
The Voice
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture
All That Breathes
Descendant
Fire of Love
Navalny
Nothing Compares
Retrograde
The Territory