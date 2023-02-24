awards szn

The 2023 Producers Guild Awards Have Picked Some Early Winners

By , a Vulture news blogger covering TV, movies and music
Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/ HULU

As you join the Academy’s new crisis team in getting ready for the 2023 Oscars, don’t sleep on the Producers Guild Awards. After all, based on the last 15 years, the PGA’s Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures has about an 80 percent chance of correctly predicting the Academy’s Best Picture choice (if you count the time PGA picked two winners, anyway). The 34th annual PGAs will be presented on Saturday, February 25 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Ahead of the ceremony, some early winners have already been announced: Only Murders in the Building murdered the competition in the Outstanding Short-Form Program category, while Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Come Off skated to an Outstanding Sports Program win. Other winners so far include Sesame Street and Stay Alive, My Son. As for the rest of the awards, it’s still anyone’s game … well, unless you’re a female director. Below, here’s the full winners list, which we’ll be updating live.

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program
Better Call Saul: Filmmaker Training 
Love, Death + Robots
Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question 
Sesame Street’s #ComingTogether Word of the Day Series 
Tales of the Jedi

The Innovation Award
Dance Monsters (Lime Pictures)
Experience Yosemite (CityLights)
Ghostbusters VR Academy (HOLOGATE)
LeMusk - A Cinematic Sensory Experience (Intel Corporation)
Lustration (New Canvas)
On The Morning You Wake (To the End of the World)(ASTREA)
OXYMORE by Jean-Michel Jarre (VRROOM)
PerfectoVerse (Watch and Play)
Space Explorers: Artemis Ascending (Felix and Paul Studios, with participation of MeetMo) (Meta Quest)
Stay Alive, My Son (UME Studios)
Stranger Things Immersive Watch Party (Sawhorse Productions)
Verizon Pepsi Halftime Ultra Pass (R/GA)

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program
Formula 1: Drive to Survive 
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions 
Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers 
McEnroe 
Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Come Off

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock 
Green Eggs and Ham 
Sesame Street 
Snoopy Presents: It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown 
Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
The Whale

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama
Andor 
Better Call Saul 
Ozark 
Severance 
The White Lotus

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy
Abbott Elementary 
Barry 
The Bear
Hacks 
Only Murders in the Building

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television
DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout 
Inventing Anna 
Obi-Wan Kenobi 
Pam & Tommy

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures
Fire Island
Hocus Pocus 2
Pinocchio
Prey
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
30 for 30
60 Minutes 
George Carlin’s American Dream 
Lucy and Desi
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah 
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver 
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert 
Saturday Night Live

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television
The Amazing Race 
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls 
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 
Top Chef 
The Voice

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture
All That Breathes
Descendant
Fire of Love
Navalny
Nothing Compares
Retrograde
The Territory

