The 2023 Producers Guild Awards Have Picked Some Early Winners

As you join the Academy’s new crisis team in getting ready for the 2023 Oscars, don’t sleep on the Producers Guild Awards. After all, based on the last 15 years, the PGA’s Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures has about an 80 percent chance of correctly predicting the Academy’s Best Picture choice (if you count the time PGA picked two winners, anyway). The 34th annual PGAs will be presented on Saturday, February 25 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Ahead of the ceremony, some early winners have already been announced: Only Murders in the Building murdered the competition in the Outstanding Short-Form Program category, while Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Come Off skated to an Outstanding Sports Program win. Other winners so far include Sesame Street and Stay Alive, My Son. As for the rest of the awards, it’s still anyone’s game … well, unless you’re a female director. Below, here’s the full winners list, which we’ll be updating live.

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program

Better Call Saul: Filmmaker Training

Love, Death + Robots

Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question

Sesame Street’s #ComingTogether Word of the Day Series

Tales of the Jedi

The Innovation Award

Dance Monsters (Lime Pictures)

Experience Yosemite (CityLights)

Ghostbusters VR Academy (HOLOGATE)

LeMusk - A Cinematic Sensory Experience (Intel Corporation)

Lustration (New Canvas)

On The Morning You Wake (To the End of the World)(ASTREA)

OXYMORE by Jean-Michel Jarre (VRROOM)

PerfectoVerse (Watch and Play)

Space Explorers: Artemis Ascending (Felix and Paul Studios, with participation of MeetMo) (Meta Quest)

Stay Alive, My Son (UME Studios)

Stranger Things Immersive Watch Party (Sawhorse Productions)

Verizon Pepsi Halftime Ultra Pass (R/GA)

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers

McEnroe

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Come Off

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock

Green Eggs and Ham

Sesame Street

Snoopy Presents: It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

The Whale

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama

Andor

Better Call Saul

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Pam & Tommy

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Fire Island

Hocus Pocus 2

Pinocchio

Prey

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

30 for 30

60 Minutes

George Carlin’s American Dream

Lucy and Desi

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Top Chef

The Voice

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture

All That Breathes

Descendant

Fire of Love

Navalny

Nothing Compares

Retrograde

The Territory