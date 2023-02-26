The SAG Awards Unmask the 2023 Winners

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

It’s once again time to pass out some mouthless statuettes. The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards are here to celebrate achievement in both TV and film, with the 29th annual ceremony streaming live on Netflix’s YouTube channel. Despite the fact that it snowed on the beach this weekend, the stars made it to the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Ahead of the ceremony, Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin led the nominees with five nods apiece. Jessica Chastain won the first award of the night, for her co-titular performance as the Tammy of George & Tammy. She plugged her run in A Doll’s House on Broadway during her acceptance speech. Jean Smart won for Hacks, but couldn’t accept in person. She is currently recovering from heart surgery. And Michelle Yeoh’s dress attempted to upstage the Everything Everywhere All at Once sta as she accepted her award for Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture. As always, the show features a stacked lineup with several dozen presenters, including Andrew Garfield, who will present 80 for Brady and The Flying Nun star Sally Field with the SAG Life Achievement honor. Below, find the full list of winners, which we’ll be updating live.

Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Paul Dano, The Fablemans

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Billy Nighy, Living

Adam Sandler, The Hustle

Cast in a Motion Picture

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fablemans

Women Talking

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avatar: The Way of the Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Blunt, The English

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julie Garner, Inventing Anna

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carell, The Patient

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Sam Elliott, 1883

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Zendaya, Euphoria

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus

Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Andor

The Boys

House of the Dragon

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Stranger Things