The SAG Awards Unmask the 2023 Winners

It’s once again time to pass out some mouthless statuettes. The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards are here to celebrate achievement in both TV and film, with the 29th annual ceremony streaming live on Netflix’s YouTube channel. Despite the fact that it snowed on the beach this weekend, the stars made it to the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Ahead of the ceremony, Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin led the nominees with five nods apiece. Jessica Chastain won the first award of the night, for her co-titular performance as the Tammy of George & Tammy. She plugged her run in A Doll’s House on Broadway during her acceptance speech. Jean Smart won for Hacks, but couldn’t accept in person. She is currently recovering from heart surgery. And Michelle Yeoh’s dress attempted to upstage the Everything Everywhere All at Once sta as she accepted her award for Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture. As always, the show features a stacked lineup with several dozen presenters, including Andrew Garfield, who will present 80 for Brady and The Flying Nun star Sally Field with the SAG Life Achievement honor. Below, find the full list of winners, which we’ll be updating live.
Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Paul Dano, The Fablemans
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Billy Nighy, Living
Adam Sandler, The Hustle
Cast in a Motion Picture
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fablemans
Women Talking
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Avatar: The Way of the Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King
Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Emily Blunt, The English
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julie Garner, Inventing Anna
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Steve Carell, The Patient
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Sam Elliott, 1883
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Zendaya, Euphoria
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Ensemble in a Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
The White Lotus
Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Andor
The Boys
House of the Dragon
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Stranger Things