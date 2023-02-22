Hot Childhood Sweetheart Flies 13 Hours to Reconnect. WWYD?

“Childhood sweethearts who reconnect 20 years later and realize they were meant for each other,” John Magaro says in the first trailer for A24’s Past Lives. That universally satisfying trope — two long-lost lovers, bound by fate, finding their way back to each other — provides a frame for Celine Song’s Sundance breakout, even if the lovers in question are skeptical about the red string that connects them. “There is a word in Korean: In-Yun; it means providence or fate,” Nora (Greta Lee) tells her American husband, Arthur (Magaro). “That’s just something Koreans say to seduce someone.” She’s about to find out the joke’s on her when the kid that’s been stuck in her head since childhood suddenly reappears in her life. Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) looks her up while traveling to New York and, as they wander the streets of the city together, they wonder what their lives would be like if they chose one another. Memories of their younger selves flood back, and we’re left to question if their bond is merely nostalgic or something that could upend their current situations. Past Lives arrives in theaters soon.

