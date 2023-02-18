Adele Knows Y’all Tried to Read Her Lips at the Fenty Bowl

Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Look, Adele memes well. This month alone, clips and screenshots of her from both the Grammys and the Super Bowl have gone viral. “It’s hard work being a constant meme,” she acknowledged at a recent show as part of her ongoing Las Vegas residency. “I don’t know what it is about my fucking face. Every time I step out my house…” Adele then theorized that it might be because she hasn’t had any Botox, so her face moves a lot. In any case, she said she got a lot of texts from friends about that clip of her waiting patiently for Rihanna’s halftime show/Fenty ad to begin. Apparently, all the TikTok and Twitter lip readers pretty much got it right: “I was saying she’s gonna be fine, she’s gonna have some weed and be fine,” Adele confirmed. “But clearly she couldn’t have any weed because she was pregnant!” It’s good to know that, like the rest of the world, she was also surprised to discover that Rihanna was pregnant with another baby instead of another album.

Adele talks about becoming a meme during the #SuperBowl:



“It's hard work being a constant meme...I was saying, she’s gonna be fine. She's gonna have some weed and be fine. But clearly she couldn't have any weed because SHE WAS PREGNANT!” pic.twitter.com/ZKoJrGXoxQ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 18, 2023