Adele Is Going to the Super Bowl ‘Just for Rihanna’

Even if you’ve never watched a full game, the Super Bowl halftime performances are a cultural staple, for better (Shakira and JLO) or for worse (The Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson incident). The significance of the Super Bowl halftime extends farther than just the show itself; it is a massive milestone for an artist to put on an incredible performance, enough to make other stars like Adele want to come during her day off. During one of her Weekends with Adele Vegas concerts at Ceasar’s Palace this week, Adele shared that she’s only going to the Super Bowl this year for its half-time show. “I’m going just for Rihanna, I don’t give a freaking flying fuck,” said the Grammy nominated singer, who confirmed that she will attend the awards show this weekend. Much like the rest of the world, Adele is excited to see Rihanna’s return to music, even if the Superbowl performance won’t mean a new album.