Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Are Super-horny in the AIR Trailer

Ben Affleck attended the 65th Grammy Awards depressed and over it, and now we know why: He wasn’t still on set filming and directing one of the most bro-y movies of all time. The trailer for AIR, starring Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Messina, Chris Tucker, and EGOT winner Viola Davis, depicts the “inspired by true events” story of shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro’s (Damon) quest to make the collab of all collabs between Nike and Michael Jordan. This trailer has it all: J.Lo’s husband sporting an ’80s hairdo and bare feet on a desk as Nike co-founder Phil Knight, gambling, sports talk like “NBA court,” businessmen yelling at each other into phones, and also Affleck wearing a tracksuit. The vibe is The Social Network meets The Last Dance, but really, it just feels like a chance for “CEO” Ben Affleck and Matt Damon to get their Mad Men bromance moment. AIR drops in stores exclusively in theaters on April 5.

