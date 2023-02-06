Heartbreak Is Now More (or Less) Expensive at AMC Theatres

Photo-Illustration: Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

Sometimes being reborn together won’t be the most economical option. AMC Theatres announced that they would be implementing a new price system for their movie tickets, affecting all domestic movie theatres by the end of the year. More desirable seats, like the middle of the auditorium, will now be rebranded as “Preferred Sightline” seating with a premium price. Next up will be “Standard Sightline” seats at the traditional theater pricing for their general seating. Lastly, “Value Sightline” seatings (seats in the front row and select ADA seats) are the most affordable option and technically their most “exclusive option” as it will only be available for AMC Stubs members. The updated pricing will not affect its $5 Tuesdays offer nor its AMC A-List members. Currently, this change will affect theaters in select AMC locations in New York, Chicago, and Kansas City starting this Friday.

Movie fans and actors do not come to this place for an economic hierarchy, only for magic. Elijah Wood tweeted his disappointment in the upcoming changes, “The movie theater is and always has been a sacred democratic space for all and this new initiative by AMC Theatres would essentially penalize people for lower income and reward for higher income.” If AMC Theatres can listen to the best parts of us and get to work on a Nicole Kidman sequel, they can find different ticketing options.

