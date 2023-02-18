At Least Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Got the Box Office Buzzing

Photo: Marvel

Plenty of critics — ours included — are stomping on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at the moment, but that hasn’t stopped the Marvel threequel from successfully taking flight at the box office. Per Variety, the movie had a $46 million opening day at the box office, which is the best debut for the Ant-Man franchise so far (the 2015 original made $22.6 million, while the 2018 sequel made $33 million). Quantamania, which introduces Jonathan Majors as the supervillain Kang the Conqueror, now boasts the third-best February opening ever. Although that’s considerably less than Black Panther’s $75.9 million first-place showing, it’s respectably trailing Deadpool’s $47.3 million second-place figure. The movie is expected to pass $100 million this weekend, and factoring in the people who will celebrate Presidents’ Day with some popcorn, industry estimates are also projecting that Quantumania will have a four-day opening between $115 million and $130 million. So even though Paul Rudd, Kathryn Newton, and Evangeline Lilly had to shrink down to enter the tiny Quantum Realm, it looks like their movie will still take up some sizable space at the box office. Happy holiday weekend, Marvel.