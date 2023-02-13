Arrested Development Is Leaving Netflix, Cue the Charlie Brown Music

Photo: Saeed Adyani/Netflix Some bros not watching Arrested Development on Netflix.

Daddy horny sad, Michael. Netflix is removing Arrested Development from its library, leading the world to universally agree: We don’t care for Netflix. The longtime streaming home of the show (which originally premiered on Fox), Netflix even produced a couple of follow-up seasons of Arrested Development, which had been famously canceled far too soon. All five seasons of the show (including the two produced in-house after its original run) will be removed from the streamer on March 15, IndieWire confirmed, and we’ll all be wearing our bedazzled “SLUT” tank tops in mourning. Why would Netflix do this to us? The show has a big enough fan base that we can reasonably hope it will follow the latest trend and end up on another streamer. But which one? That is a case for the world’s best private detective, Gene Parmesan! (Gene was far from the best.)