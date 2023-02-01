Ashton Kutcher on Danny Masterson’s Trial: ‘Ultimately, I Can’t Know’

Photo: Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

While almost all of the main cast for That 70s Show returned for its reboot, one cast member remained missing. Danny Masterson, who played Steven Hyde, was charged with raping three women in his Hollywood home in the early 2000s in separate incidents and was not invited back for the reboot. As he is awaiting trial scheduled for next month, his former That 70s Show and The Ranch co-star, Ashton Kutcher spoke to Esquire on Masterson’s trial and his current relationship with the actor. Kutcher revealed he has been in touch with Masterson and his brother. He shared that he wants Masterson to “be found innocent of the charges brought against him,” but he does not take the charges lightly. “Ultimately, I can’t know,” he stated on the trial. “I’m not the judge. I’m not the jury. I’m not the DA. I’m not the victim. And I’m not the accused. And so, in that case, I don’t have a space to comment.” Masterson’s Los Angeles rape trial was declared a mistrial back in November 2022, with a retrial scheduled for this March.