Okay, TikTok, You Can Calm Down About Aubrey Plaza at the SAG Awards Now

All’s good in the hood. All’s 10/10 or so in the torso. Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Since the Screen Actors Guild Awards streamed live on Sunday night, citizen detectives of TikTok have been doing a lot of frankly mid riffing on Aubrey Plaza’s midriff. The actress went viral when TikTok user @visions.of.georgie posted a video of Plaza appearing visibly agitated when the cast of The White Lotus went onstage to accept the award for Ensemble in a Drama Series. The video, which has 2.4 million views, shows Plaza at the back of the stage, apparently getting upset when co-star Jon Gries touches her arm and appears to alert her of what the TikToker theorizes is a wardrobe malfunction. Plaza’s stylist Jessica Paster confirmed on Instagram the following day that she “wanted underboob” for Plaza in the Michael Kors look. Gries, who recently walked in Eckhaus Latta’s Fashion Week show, tells “Page Six” that he was telling Plaza to “look to the front” because she was being blocked by cast members in front of her, and added, “You might want to fix that first” about the intentional underboob.

As for Plaza mouthing what appears to be either “Jesus fuck” or “Jesus Christ” with an upset look on her face, Gries thinks Plaza was “just being funny.” That, or she took an elbow to the face from Meghann Fahy hugging Michael Imperioli in front of her. He also says he texted Plaza on Monday to see if she was “really upset,” which she wasn’t. So if anyone’s to blame, it’s either TikTok sleuthing culture or Michael Kors.