All of Your Faves Are Dancing to Bad Bunny at the Grammys

Benito. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Music’s biggest night, the Grammys, means watching your favorite stars dancing along to nominated hits, and everyone was ready to dance the minute the show started. Bad Bunny kicked off the 65th Grammys on February 5 by performing a medley of songs from his Album of the Year–nominated record, Un Verano Sin Ti. He sang lines from “El Apagón” as he weaved through the crowd before heading to the main stage to sing “Despues De La Playa.” As with every vibrant performance of Benito’s, it was filled with tributes to his home of Puerto Rico: cabezudos of important Boricuas like Roberto Clemente and Tego Calderón were ready to celebrate. But the dancing wasn’t just onstage; Taylor Swift and Jack Harlow were spotted getting a lesson in reggaeton by dancers. As Bad Bunny awaits to see if he’s won any awards tonight, he knows he’s already won the crowd over.