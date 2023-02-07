CBS Got Duolingo

#notsponsored. Photo: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Over 13 percent of the United States population speaks Spanish at home, and it turns out not one of them works in closed-captioning. At least that’s what we had to assume during Bad Bunny’s Grammy Awards performance on February 5, where the closed captions couldn’t keep up with his lyricism. But CBS has taken a crash course and come back fluent in Benito. During the reggaeton star’s February 5 performance of “El Apágon” and “Después de la Playa,” the closed captions read, “[SPEAKING NON-ENGLISH]” and “[SINGING IN NON-ENGLISH].” Objectively true, but lacking a little bit of the detail that the first-ever Spanish-language Album of the Year nominee, whose record topped the Billboard 200 for 13 weeks of the year, deserved. Even Bunny himself posted a pic of the caption in a Grammys photo dump on Insta. Since then, CBS has worked to remedy the issue. When the awards show was rebroadcast on the West Coast, and in the version currently available on Paramount+, Bunny’s performance received full captioning in Spanish. Thanks, Duolingo!