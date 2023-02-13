Even Barney Isn’t Safe From Societal Beauty Standards

Photo: Mattel

There’s constant pressure to reinvent yourself in order to stay relevant, especially with actors who feel like they’re aging out of certain roles and Barney is no different. While it looks like Barney has undergone a 3-D surgery like Dale in Chip ‘N’ Dale Rescue Rangers, it’s more realistically some form of dinosaur buccal fat removal. Haven’t we taken enough from dinosaurs? Mattel announced that they’re relaunching an animated Barney in television, film, and YouTube content with accompanying merchandise. His debut is set for 2024 with a new look in a preschool animated series. While a yassified version of Barney was not on anyone’s 2023 Bingo cards, it was almost inevitable. Mattel is ready to revive its most beloved IP, beginning with the upcoming Barbie movie. Other projects from the toy aisle that are in the works include live-action movie adaptations of the tabletop boxing game Rock ’Em Sock ’Em Robots with Vin Diesel and the card game UNO with Lil Yachty. There’s no word yet if Barney’s new look will be in the Barney film starring Daniel Kaluuya.

Maybe actors don’t want to be in sweaty costumes all day with a bunch of kids running around. But is a snatched Barney animation the answer? Could the animated Barney just have been a little more plump? First, we lost chubby Pikachu to this skinny transformation, we cannot lose Barney. Won’t you say you love him too, a skinny legend or not?