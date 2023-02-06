Twitter Agrees: Ben Affleck Should’ve Stayed at Dunkin’

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The 65th Grammy Awards had it all: Stans who would sell their soul for ABBA, a Beyoncé snub for someone dressed like the Broadway Pippin poster, Taylor Swift taking photos with men who weren’t Joe Alwyn, and, finally, J.Lo’s entourage (a.k.a. recent Dunkin’ Donuts employee Ben Affleck) acting depressed. Last night, the cameras were not Mr. Affleck’s friend; they continually panned to him throughout the evening as he looked the exact same way — sad, possibly hungry, definitely tired, and trying to dance. Below is a roundup of Ben Affleck at the Grammys, sans iced coffee.

Ben Affleck looks like he’d rather be at Dunkin #Grammys pic.twitter.com/tpRxT3x4ZJ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 6, 2023

The silence. The Ben Affleck. The "dancing." pic.twitter.com/ddYqCWjsSo — Vulture (@vulture) February 6, 2023

ben affleck is translating benito’s speech for jlo — the valentine's scorpio 💌 (@girlbosskenroy) February 6, 2023

Every time the camera pans to Ben Affleck #Grammys pic.twitter.com/3jeiQS3woq — wine mom yor forger🍷 (@autumnvelvets) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck during a commercial pic.twitter.com/lzKtdUdfUa — Queen Anne of Hedonia 🦒 (@MissBeteNoire) February 6, 2023

I respect Ben Affleck not clapping for James Corden while on camera #Grammy — ella dawson (@brosandprose) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck at the Grammys is me any time I have to be on a zoom call. pic.twitter.com/V2eZZ14qos — jennifer (@themissjenn) February 6, 2023

why does she take him every where now https://t.co/Dp0rPs6xMo — STOP DONATING TO ADL,BLM NATIONAL AND SHAUN KING (@WrittenByHanna) February 6, 2023

(Is Ben Affleck okay) — Comorienne 🇰🇲 (@_ShamGod) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck's face knew we were talking about it, and it looked right at us and spoke 👀 pic.twitter.com/sd5yLQJI3V — Ben Affleck's Mood (@PetitPoulet75) February 6, 2023