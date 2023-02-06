Twitter Agrees: Ben Affleck Should’ve Stayed at Dunkin’

The 65th Grammy Awards had it all: Stans who would sell their soul for ABBA, a Beyoncé snub for someone dressed like the Broadway Pippin poster, Taylor Swift taking photos with men who weren’t Joe Alwyn, and, finally, J.Lo’s entourage (a.k.a. recent Dunkin’ Donuts employee Ben Affleck) acting depressed. Last night, the cameras were not Mr. Affleck’s friend; they continually panned to him throughout the evening as he looked the exact same way — sad, possibly hungry, definitely tired, and trying to dance. Below is a roundup of Ben Affleck at the Grammys, sans iced coffee.