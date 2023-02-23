Bert Kreischer’s Story Catches Up With Him in The Machine

Bert Kreischer has told his infamous story about robbing a train with the Russian mafia while studying abroad in college so many times. He’s told it on the radio, on podcasts, in stand-up gigs, in a stand-up special, and on Conan. It’s only fitting that the anecdote is now making its way to the silver screen, too. The Machine, starring Kreischer as himself in the titular role, is coming to theaters May 26. A new trailer for the movie sees Kreischer, haunted by the ghost of this story 23 years after it occurred: by people at parties who shout his nickname at him and want him to live up to his legendary party-boy reputation; by his estranged father (Mark Hamill), who believes the story is made up; and by the descendants of Russian mobsters who track him down and take him to Russia to get payback on him for all the crimes the college-aged version of him (Jimmy Tatro) committed. Directed by Peter Atencio, known for Key & Peele and Keanu, and written by Kevin Biegel and Scotty Landes, the movie sends Kreischer and his dad on an action-packed journey, where they must “retrace the steps of his younger self in the midst of a war between a sociopathic crime family while they attempt to find common ground,” according to a Sony Pictures release. Judging by the trailer, Kreischer will buck tradition and spend most of the movie wearing a shirt.

