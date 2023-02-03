Super Bowl LVII Commercials Kick Off Early

Miss the commercials? As if! Photo: Rakuten

Super Bowl LVII is almost upon us! And you know what that means: We get to watch the most climactic game of the — wait, sorry. We’re getting word that the Super Bowl is about eating seven-layer dip, stanning Rihanna, and getting our brains flooded with dopamine from the novelty of the commercials. For 99.7 percent of the year, ads are something annoying you have to deal with because your parents don’t pay for ad-free Hulu. On Super Bowl Sunday, taking place on February 12 in Glendale, Arizona, the game is the pee break. Companies have started releasing their commercials early, even setting up teasers for ads they will later release early. Below, find a compilation of all the released Super Bowl ads so far, because if capitalism is tearing the world apart, we might as well have fun with some rock stars, some chip-loving celebs, and some gambling.

Rakuten Recruits the Other Cher

If you’re an online-shopping website like Rakuten, then you might as well get the original diva of digital clothing options, Ms. Cher Horowitz, on your side. This is just a little tease, but it’s nice to see Alicia Silverstone back in her trademark yellow plaid. Iggy Azalea could never.

Sam Adams Wants to Un-Boston Boston

Sam Adams leans into Beantown with its mascot, Your Cousin From Boston. Here, Your Cousin (played by Greg Hoyt) imagines a “brighter Boston,” where people are friendly and Kevin Garnett doesn’t talk trash. Impossible!

Anna Faris Shills Avocados From Mexico

There’s one commercial on the docket that pairs especially well with eating your body weight in guacamole: the one for Avocados From Mexico, of course. In it, Anna Faris opens a magical avocado with “the ability to make everything better.” Get to work on those student-loan reductions, Avocado!

Dave Grohl Is Intentionally Confusing for Crown Royal

This teaser is just Dave Grohl reading off a mystery list of things including peanut butter, the paint roller, the battery, trash bags, and the egg carton. What do they all have in common? Crown Royal invites you to tune in to the Super Bowl to find out. Perhaps it’s things Grohl bought while drunk off Crown Royal.

The Sanders Family’s Strength Is From Oikos

Deion Sanders may be retired from playing, but that doesn’t mean the two-time Super Bowl champ has lost his strength. Oikos wants you to know that the Sanders family gets its strength from the company’s yogurt because Popeye’s spinach method is soooo 20th century.

Meghan Trainor Made You Eat Some Pringles

Meghan Trainor is making us look again. And there’s nothing that says “I have a TikTok hit” faster than starring in a Super Bowl commercial. In the teaser, the Spy Kids paramour gets her hand stuck in a Pringles can while filming a TikTok. Been there.

Jack Harlow Is in a Love Triangle

Also in the category of Celebrity Chip Endorsements: Jack Harlow, clocking in as a Doritos employee (following his shift at KFC). The southern boy is in a love triangle, it turns out, but the triangle is a Dorito. Good — he’s not allowed to cheat on Amelia from Chicken Shop Date.

Walt and Jesse Are Alive and Eating PopCorners

The one thing more addictive than blue meth is apparently PopCorners, seeing as in a new ad for the snack, Walter White and Jesse Pinkman can’t stop munching on the stuff.

Someone (Danny McBride) Is Hidden by a Sweatshirt

Downy Unstopables took a new path in its teaser by not revealing its star at all (it’s Danny McBride). Instead, an unidentified person (McBride) covers himself in a sweatshirt and says he’s sniffing it every day for 12 weeks to test the product. Gross <3.

Tony Romo Does Caddyshack, and Logan Roy Plays Golf With Serena Williams

Making a play for the hearts of dads around the country, Michelob Ultra has former Dallas quarterback Tony Romo playing Bill Murray’s role from the 1980 film Caddyshack. In another ad, Brian Cox and Serena Williams make an unlikely duo of golf competitors.

Ozzy Osbourne Is Doing Piercings for Workday

Ozzy Osbourne may not be able to tour anymore, but he can still do piercings, according to the Workday teaser. Got any dead-bird earrings?

Miller Lite and Coors Light Are Heavy on Betting

Coors Light and Miller Lite are offering up a commercial you can bet on. In association with DraftKings, the light-lite beers are letting people bet on what they think will happen in their commercial. Because who needs stars when you have money on the line?

Busch Light Doesn’t Care About Sarah McLachlan’s Animal-Shelter Shtick

Busch Light is an outdoorsy beer, you see, and it’s giving us a guide to the wilderness that includes the need for shelter. Apparently, if you say the word shelter loud enough, Sarah McLachlan shows up to support the animals. Not now, Sarah — we’re doing capitalism.

Budweiser Knows Two Common Uses of the Number 6

Six has a good marketing strategy, probably in an attempt to get away from Seven. Budweiser’s ad references both the “six-pack” beer and the common adage that everyone is just “six degrees from Kevin Bacon.” People who share the same spirit share the same beer, intones Bacon.

Gronk Is Back in His Acting Bag for FanDuel

Following a very sexy cameo in the upcoming film 80 for Brady, Rob Gronkowski is ready to be a commercial star. The former tight end will be kicking a live field goal for FanDuel to the tune of a potential split of $10 million for those placing bets.

Ant-Man Can Drink and Drive With Nonalcoholic Heineken

In the new Heineken ad, two queens (Heineken and Marvel) are coming together to maximize their joint slay. Ant-Man, played by Paul Rudd, refuses to be judged by an ant for drinking on the job — because he’s actually drinking nonalcoholic beer. Now save the world, tiny superhero!

John Cena Sings About FICO Scores

John Cena might have started in pro wrestling, but now he’s ready to boogie on Broadway. The actor stars in a commercial for Experian with a musical number that indicates you’re going to have a great day because of your FICO score. But when you get to see dimples that large, who cares about FICO scores anyway?