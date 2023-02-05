Beyoncé Grants Grammys the Ability to Call Her Their Most Awarded Artist

Beyoncé: One of one, the only one. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kindly, Beyoncé has deigned to accept the most Grammys of any artist ever. Going into the night, Queen Bey had a total of 28 awards, putting her three behind Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti, who won 31 awards in his lifetime. During this year’s preshow, Beyoncé won her first two awards of the night: Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Plastic Off the Sofa” and Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Break My Soul.” Then, during the official ceremony, she won Best R&B Song for “Cuff It,” before taking the all-time wins lead with Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for Renaissance. Of course, winning the record doesn’t mean Beyoncé has had a purely positive relationship with the awards show. Prior to tonight, she had only won one award in the four major categories and notably lost Album of the Year for Beyoncé and Lemonade, to Beck and Adele, respectively, in 2015 and 2017. But now, the Recording Academy gets to claim her as an all-time Grammys favorite anyway. Congratulations to it.