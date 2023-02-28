Bobby Axelrod Is Returning for His Billions

Photo: Jeff Neumann/Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME

Damian Lewis makes his return for the seventh season of Showtime’s Billions, back as Bobby “Axe” Axelrod. He also confirmed his return during an appearance on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert by declaring, “Bobby’s back!” Lewis left the series after its fifth season for several personal reasons: he had to spend time traveling overseas to film as he lives in England and he wanted to spend more time with his family after the death of his wife in 2021. In the universe of Billions, Axelrod moved away to Switzerland to escape State Attorney General Chuck Rhoades’s legal team. Axelrod is returning back to the team for six episodes to take what’s his. Starring Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll, and Maggie Siff, Billions is currently filming in New York City and is set to premiere later this year.