Bob Odenkirk Tells the Whole Truth (So Help Him, God) in Lucky Hank

Well, The Chair may have been canceled, but there’s one upcoming show that can fill that spot in your schedule — AMC’s Lucky Hank starring Bob Odenkirk. Adapted from the novel Straight Man, by Richard Russo, English professor Hank Devereaux Jr. (Odenkirk) is incapable of saying anything tactful. “I’m concerned that I might say something really consistent with my personality,” he tells his dean (Oscar Nuñez) in the trailer, “but inconsistent with a modern college campus.” Later on, he fights a goose. The Killing’s Mireille Enos co-stars as Hank’s wife, Lily, a high-school vice-principal fed up with his temperament. The series stars Sara Amini (CSI: Vegas), Diedrich Bader (Napoleon Dynamite), Suzanne Cryer (Silicon Valley), Olivia Scott Welch (Fear Street), and Cedric Yarbrough (Reno 911!). Lucky Hank premieres on AMC, AMC+, BBC America, IFC, and SundanceTV at 9 p.m. ET on March 19, so there’s more than enough time to study up, you lucky ducks.

