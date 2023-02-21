Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon Take on the Boston Strangler

While the Boston Strangler murderer has inspired several films, including one starring Tony Curtis, none have focused on the two female investigative reporters that gave the killer his infamous name. Starring Keira Knightley as Loretta McLaughlin and Carrie Coon as Jean Cole, the film Boston Strangler follows reporters in the 1960s as they link a string of deaths to the serial killer the Boston Strangler. McLaughlin became the first reporter to connect three murders of elderly women to one possible suspect dubbed the Boston Strangler for the Record-American newspaper. Alongside Coon, they wrote a four-part series on the connecting crimes. Written and directed by Matt Ruskin and produced by Ridley Scott, the film drops on Hulu on March 17.