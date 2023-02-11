Harry’s House Heads Home for the BRIT Awards

After winning Album of the Year last week at the Grammys, Harry Styles is headed home to Britain with four nominations for the BRIT Awards. He is also set to perform at the show, hopefully without a malfunctioning stage. Other performers include some fellow artists who got a warm-up at the Grammys, like Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith. David Guetta, Becky Hill, and Ella Henderson, Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi, Cat Burns, and Wet Leg are also set to take the stage.
As for the prizes of the evening, another artist besides Styles with four nominations is Wet Leg for Best New Artist, Group of the Year, Album of the Year, and Rock/Alternative Act. This year’s nominations include several first, with BLACKPINK becoming the first Kpop girl group nominated for Best International Artist and Sam Ryder becoming the first Eurovision artist nominated for Best New Artist. There has been some dispute over the lack of nominations for women in the Best Artist category, specifically eligible non-nominated artists like Florence and the Machine and Charli XCX. It became a non-gendered category just last year but the BRITs claimed that the all male nominees were a result of “fewer high profile women artists in cycle with major releases.”
Below are the winners for the 2023 BRIT Awards:
Song of the Year
Aitch & Ashanti - “Baby”
Cat Burns - “Go”
Dave - “Starlight”
Ed Sheeran & Elton John - “Merry Christmas”
Eliza Rose - “B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)”
George Ezra - “Green Green Grass”
Harry Styles - “As It Was”
Lewis Capaldi - “Forget Me”
LF System - “Afraid To Feel”
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy”
New Artist
Kojey Radical
Mimi Webb
Rina Sawayama
Sam Ryder
Wet Leg
Artist of the Year
Central Cee
Fred Again
George Ezra
Harry Styles
Stormzy
Group of the Year
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Nova Twins
Wet Leg
International Group of the Year
Blackpink
Drake & 21 Savage
First Aid Kit
Fontaines D.C.
Gabriels
Best Pop/R&B Act
Cat Burns
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Sam Smith
Rock/Alternative Act
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Nova Twins
Tom Grennan
Wet Leg
Dance Act
Becky Hill
Bonobo
Calvin Harris
Eliza Rose
Fred Again
Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act
Aitch
Central Cee
Dave
Loyle Carter
Stormzy
International Artist of the Year
Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Kendrick Lamar
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
International Song of the Year
Beyoncé - “Break My Soul”
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - “I’m Good (Blue)”
Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - “Peru”
Encanto Movie - “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
GAYLE - “abcdefu”
Jack Harlow - “First Class”
Lizzo - “About Damn Time”
Lost Frequencies & Callum Scott - “Where Are You Now”
One Republic - “I Ain’t Worried”
Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”
Album of the Year
The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language
Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Harry Styles - Harry’s House
Stormzy - This Is What I Mean
Fred Again - Actual Life 3