Harry’s House Heads Home for the BRIT Awards

Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage/Mike Marsland/WireImage

After winning Album of the Year last week at the Grammys, Harry Styles is headed home to Britain with four nominations for the BRIT Awards. He is also set to perform at the show, hopefully without a malfunctioning stage. Other performers include some fellow artists who got a warm-up at the Grammys, like Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith. David Guetta, Becky Hill, and Ella Henderson, Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi, Cat Burns, and Wet Leg are also set to take the stage.

As for the prizes of the evening, another artist besides Styles with four nominations is Wet Leg for Best New Artist, Group of the Year, Album of the Year, and Rock/Alternative Act. This year’s nominations include several first, with BLACKPINK becoming the first Kpop girl group nominated for Best International Artist and Sam Ryder becoming the first Eurovision artist nominated for Best New Artist. There has been some dispute over the lack of nominations for women in the Best Artist category, specifically eligible non-nominated artists like Florence and the Machine and Charli XCX. It became a non-gendered category just last year but the BRITs claimed that the all male nominees were a result of “fewer high profile women artists in cycle with major releases.”

Below are the winners for the 2023 BRIT Awards:

Song of the Year

Aitch & Ashanti - “Baby”

Cat Burns - “Go”

Dave - “Starlight”

Ed Sheeran & Elton John - “Merry Christmas”

Eliza Rose - “B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)”

George Ezra - “Green Green Grass”

Harry Styles - “As It Was”

Lewis Capaldi - “Forget Me”

LF System - “Afraid To Feel”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy”

New Artist

Kojey Radical

Mimi Webb

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Wet Leg

Artist of the Year

Central Cee

Fred Again

George Ezra

Harry Styles

Stormzy

Group of the Year

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Wet Leg

International Group of the Year

Blackpink

Drake & 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Fontaines D.C.

Gabriels

Best Pop/R&B Act

Cat Burns

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Sam Smith

Rock/Alternative Act

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

Dance Act

Becky Hill

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred Again

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

Aitch

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carter

Stormzy

International Artist of the Year

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

International Song of the Year

Beyoncé - “Break My Soul”

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - “I’m Good (Blue)”

Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - “Peru”

Encanto Movie - “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

GAYLE - “abcdefu”

Jack Harlow - “First Class”

Lizzo - “About Damn Time”

Lost Frequencies & Callum Scott - “Where Are You Now”

One Republic - “I Ain’t Worried”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Album of the Year

The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Harry Styles - Harry’s House

Stormzy - This Is What I Mean

Fred Again - Actual Life 3