Bruce Willis Diagnosed With Frontotemporal Dementia

Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, according to an announcement from his family. The seasoned actor retired last year after developing aphasia. His spouse, Emma Heming Willis, and his ex-wife, Demi Moore, posted a photo of Willis to Instagram with a caption sharing the news about his condition. “Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis,” the caption reads. “Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.” FTD is a condition that affects the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain — areas generally associated with personality, behavior, language, and movement. It is the most common form of dementia for people under 60.

“Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately,” the family said in a full statement. “We know in our hearts that — if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families.”

“Bruce has always found joy in life — and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us,” the statement continues. “We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible.” The message is signed by Heming Willis, Moore, and his children, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn.