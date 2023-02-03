Euphoria Star Chloe Cherry Is Facing a Retail Theft Charge

Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

Chloe Cherry, who played Faye on Euphoria, has been charged with misdemeanor retail theft. Lancaster Online was the first to report that the actress, whose real name is Elise Jones, was accused of stealing a blouse in December at a store in her hometown of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The blouse in question was reportedly worth $28, so, you know, this isn’t necessarily a Winona Ryder situation. In any case, according to court documents obtained by People, Cherry was charged for the incident on January 23. Per Lancaster Online’s report, an employee alerted the police after Cherry allegedly paid for other items, but not the blouse. A criminal complaint claims that Cherry admitted to taking the blouse and returned it to an officer. Cherry’s representatives did not immediately respond to Vulture’s request for comment, but a rep told TMZ that “there was confusion over a blouse that wasn’t properly charged to my client’s credit card. In no way did she ‘admit’ to taking the blouse, since that was not the case.”