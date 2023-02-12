De La Soul’s Trugoy the Dove Dead at 54

Photo: Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

David Jude Jolicoeur, who rapped as Trugoy the Dove, has died. He was 54. No cause of death was given, but the rapper had been diagnosed with congestive heart failure in 2017.

Trugoy was one of three rappers who banded together as De La Soul. Their 1989 album 3 Feet High and Rising helped define jazz rap, and influenced generations of rappers and crate archeologists alike. Their use of samples was innovative and exuberantly creative, but also caused the group to run afoul of copyright lawyers. The group also battled their former label Tommy Boy for years over streaming rights. Just last month, the band announced that De La Soul’s back catalogue was finally coming to streaming services in March.

De La Soul was comprised of Trugoy, Posdnuos and Maseo. Friends since high school, the group caught the attention of Prince Paul with a demo of “Plug Tunin’.” The group was quickly enmeshed in the Native Tongues Posse, alongside such artists as A Tribe Called Quest and Queen Latifah. According to Pitchfork, artists such as Yasim Bey, Jurassic 5, Tyler the Creator, and Pharrell cited De La as an influence on their music. Damon Albarn went so far as to ask the trio to guest on “Feel Good Inc.” for Gorillaz. The group also appeared on the cartoon band’s Plastic Beach and Humanz LPs.

De La Soul was singled out for their joyous records, their playful tone as the three friends pitched bars back and forth. “We’ve been different ever since we were in school,” Trugoy told the Guardian in 2014. “We didn’t dress like anyone else and we had our own language so nobody would know what we were talking about, so it was natural that we’d do different things with our music too.”