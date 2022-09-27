Ryan Reynolds Welcomes New Deadpool 3 Villain: Emma Corrin

Update: Speaking to the Empire Film Podcast, Hugh Jackman said that Deadpool and Wolverine will at least start the movie more on the enemy side of the frenemy continuum. “Ten being really close, zero being the reality, we’re zero. We’re opposites, hate each other,” he said. Sounds like the unstoppable wisecracking force of Deadpool is going to meet the unmovable, un-laughing object of Wolverine. Jackman said Logan is “frustrated by him, wants to be a million miles away from him or wants to punch him in the head. Unfortunately, he can’t be a million miles away from him in this movie, so I’m probably going to punch him in the head a lot.” When two regenerating heroes meet, you can do a lot of semi-permanent damage. Like, a lot a lot. One time in the comics, Logan regenerated from a single drop of blood.

Wolverine won’t be the only member of the Deadpool family. Reynolds announced on Valentine’s Day (aw!) that Emma Corrin is joining the team in an undisclosed villainous role. There’s always a villain in the family.

It’s just like the old saying goes: You can take the boy out of the X-Men movies, but you can’t take the weapons-grade adamantium out of his bones. Hugh Jackman, who was said to have retired his Wolverine character after Logan, apparently just can’t stay away from the old crank for long. On September 27, Ryan Reynolds posted a video called “Deadpool Update” in which he apologizes for missing D23, explaining that he was hard at work because “his first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. You need to stay true to the character, find new depth, motivation, meaning.” Meanwhile, a montage plays involving a shot of him plugging his Aviator gin. Then a very decent Jackman body double walks by in the background. Jackman will be playing Wolverine “one more time,” according to Reynolds, with the blessing of Logan director James Mangold, in Deadpool 3, out September 6, 2024. Because no one makes it out alive before getting absorbed into the Feige-Borg.

Reynolds followed up on September 28 with a video called “Deadpool Update, Part Hugh,” in which he keeps the first video’s Modern Family aesthetic alive with Jackman on the couch next to him, mainly explaining that Wolverine is alive because “Logan takes place in 2029 — totally separate thing.” Oh God, is there going to be a new one of these every day until 2024?