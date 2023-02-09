Depeche Mode Say Good-bye With ‘Ghosts Again’

Heaven is dreaming, and it’s thinking of Andy Fletcher. Almost a year after the unexpected death of the founding Depeche Mode keyboardist, fellow members Dave Gahan and Martin Gore have released their first single as a duo, “Ghosts Again.” A melancholic and joyful ode to their old friend, “Ghosts Again” finds them contemplating the ideas of “wasted feelings” and “broken meanings” — and how, despite their faith being tested, there’s solace in knowing that they’ll all be reunited in some form. (As ghosts, perhaps.) Memento Mori, their new album, will be released on March 24. “After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted,” Gore has said of the album, “and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.” We’ll be in a sleepless lullaby until then.

Related