During Disney’s Q1 2023 earnings call, Bob Iger explained how the company plans to plug the hole that’s leaking subscribers and cash from Disney+: sequels, baby. “Today, I’m so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises: Toy Story, Frozen, and Zootopia,” the Grover Cleveland of Disney CEOs said Wednesday. “We’ll have more to share about these productions soon, but this is a great example of how we’re leaning into our unrivaled brands and franchises.” No date was specified on when we will see Froz3n, Toy 5tory, or 2-topia. Zoo-2-pia? Disney has a while to figure it out as well as just how queerbait-y it’s going to make this installment of Frozen.

Iger’s sequelitis diagnosis came after news that the company would be laying off 7,000 employees and that Disney+ had lost 2.4 million subscribers. Iger was called in to replace former CEO Bob Chapek after a particularly disastrous earnings call during which Chapek shouted out Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Disney World and appeared to sidestep concerns about the Disney+ subscriber issues.