Cash Dr. Phil Outside

Bhad Babie made him. Photo: CBS

Dr. Phil is quitting his practice. And by that we mean: The psychology-based advice show that allowed Dr. Phil McGraw to stop renewing his license to practice psychology in 2006 and play a doctor is over. McGraw is ending Dr. Phil after 21 seasons. The CBS show began in 2002, after McGraw had successful appearances as a life and relationship expert on The Oprah Show. Dr. Phil is one among many daytime shows that have been halting the production of new episodes in recent months: The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Wendy Williams Show, and Maury have all ended within the past year. Dr. Phil will still offer stations the option to air library content, which will include wrap-arounds and intros by McGraw and guest updates. “I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television,” McGraw said in a statement. “With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children. This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I’m moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do.” McGraw will now focus on prime-time partnerships, following the success of two McGraw-produced CBS projects in So Help Me Todd and Bull. Get ready to raw dog reality, America.