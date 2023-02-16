Drake and 21 Savage Took a Loss on Their Fake Vogue Cover

“21, can you do somethin’ for me? Can you pay Condé Nast off for me?” Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage

Does paying a settlement for a silly promotional stunt count as a “Rich Flex”? That’s Drake and 21 Savage’s latest loss after the rappers paid Condé Nast over a fake Vogue cover they used to promote their album, Her Loss. The publisher told staff that it was granted an injunction against uses of Vogue trademarks along with a settlement of an undisclosed amount, according to Semafor. Condé had originally sent a cease and desist the day Drake and 21 debuted the cover on October 31, and it sued them for $4 million a few days later. The rappers had printed the cover in the lead-up to the November 5 release of Her Loss as part of a larger fake promotional cycle involving spoofs of NPR’s Tiny Desk and The Howard Stern Show. (Those two didn’t mind.) Shortly after Condé’s filing, the rappers were ordered to stop distributing the fake cover. Now, Drake and 21’s payout will “bolster our ongoing creative output, including Vogue editorial,” Condé’s general counsel told staff in a memo. Their loss is Vogue’s gain.